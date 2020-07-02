16515 Havelock Way

Amenities
Great 4 Bedroom Property! - Property Id: 182951
Great property in desired school district. 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom with lots of room. Fully remodeled. All new flooring and paint. Kitchen flooring is being replaced.
Rent to Own Option available.
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Eric Janson
Realty Group, Inc.
I have access to many other properties for rent or rent to own.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182951
Property Id 182951
(RLNE5385225)