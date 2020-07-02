All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 16515 Havelock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
16515 Havelock Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

16515 Havelock Way

16515 Havelock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16515 Havelock Way, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 Bedroom Property! - Property Id: 182951

Great property in desired school district. 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom with lots of room. Fully remodeled. All new flooring and paint. Kitchen flooring is being replaced.

Rent to Own Option available.

All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Eric Janson
Realty Group, Inc.
I have access to many other properties for rent or rent to own.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182951
Property Id 182951

(RLNE5385225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16515 Havelock Way have any available units?
16515 Havelock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16515 Havelock Way have?
Some of 16515 Havelock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16515 Havelock Way currently offering any rent specials?
16515 Havelock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16515 Havelock Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16515 Havelock Way is pet friendly.
Does 16515 Havelock Way offer parking?
No, 16515 Havelock Way does not offer parking.
Does 16515 Havelock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16515 Havelock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16515 Havelock Way have a pool?
No, 16515 Havelock Way does not have a pool.
Does 16515 Havelock Way have accessible units?
No, 16515 Havelock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16515 Havelock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16515 Havelock Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16515 Havelock Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16515 Havelock Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University