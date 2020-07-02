16515 Havelock Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 4 Bedroom Property! - Property Id: 182951



Great property in desired school district. 4 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom with lots of room. Fully remodeled. All new flooring and paint. Kitchen flooring is being replaced.



Rent to Own Option available.



All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Eric Janson

Realty Group, Inc.

I have access to many other properties for rent or rent to own.

(RLNE5385225)