7259 Brittany Lane

Amenities
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, end unit townhome. Large walk in master bedroom closet. Walk in closet in second bedroom as well. Includes water softener, washing machine and dryer, dishwasher, and microwave. Available Jan 1st. Trash, Water/Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal included!
Gas/Electric paid for by tenent.
Cats - Ok
Dogs - Under 50lbs
*additional $25 in rent per month per pet
Nice townhome in a great community. For pictures, checkout my photobucket album: http://s371.beta.photobucket.com/user/tsjlock/library/Townhouse