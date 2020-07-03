All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Last updated January 9 2020 at 4:17 AM

7259 Brittany Lane

7259 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7259 Brittany Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage, end unit townhome. Large walk in master bedroom closet. Walk in closet in second bedroom as well. Includes water softener, washing machine and dryer, dishwasher, and microwave. Available Jan 1st. Trash, Water/Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal included!

Gas/Electric paid for by tenent.

Cats - Ok
Dogs - Under 50lbs
*additional $25 in rent per month per pet

Nice townhome in a great community. For pictures, checkout my photobucket album: http://s371.beta.photobucket.com/user/tsjlock/library/Townhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Brittany Lane have any available units?
7259 Brittany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 7259 Brittany Lane have?
Some of 7259 Brittany Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 Brittany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Brittany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Brittany Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7259 Brittany Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7259 Brittany Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7259 Brittany Lane offers parking.
Does 7259 Brittany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7259 Brittany Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Brittany Lane have a pool?
No, 7259 Brittany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Brittany Lane have accessible units?
No, 7259 Brittany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Brittany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7259 Brittany Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7259 Brittany Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7259 Brittany Lane has units with air conditioning.

