All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Find more places like 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inver Grove Heights, MN
/
5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101

5445 Babcock Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inver Grove Heights
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5445 Babcock Trail, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Hurry will go fast.
AVAIL 12/1/18!
New carpet/fresh paint.

2b/1ba, spacious layout, wood floors, lg. living room, huge patio, garage, w/d in unit.
Storage galore in this town home.
Great Location! By Country club, shops, freeway access, schools and parks, LAND O LAKES Plant.

Income must be 3 times rent
No felonies
We are sorry no Govt. Subsidies
Sorry No pets.

Utilities Included -Association Dues Snow removal, lawn care, Trash.

Tenant pays electric/water.

Apply or schedule showing on our website -
WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 have any available units?
5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 have?
Some of 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 pet-friendly?
No, 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 offer parking?
Yes, 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 does offer parking.
Does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 have a pool?
No, 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 does not have a pool.
Does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Similar Pages

Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Inver Grove Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Inver Hills Community CollegeAnoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical College