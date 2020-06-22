5445 Babcock Trl Apt 101

Amenities
Hurry will go fast.
AVAIL 12/1/18!
New carpet/fresh paint.
2b/1ba, spacious layout, wood floors, lg. living room, huge patio, garage, w/d in unit.
Storage galore in this town home.
Great Location! By Country club, shops, freeway access, schools and parks, LAND O LAKES Plant.
Income must be 3 times rent
No felonies
We are sorry no Govt. Subsidies
Sorry No pets.
Utilities Included -Association Dues Snow removal, lawn care, Trash.
Tenant pays electric/water.
Apply or schedule showing on our website -
WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM