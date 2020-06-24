936 Westbrooke Way

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent June 1st in Hopkins! This condo has lots of great upgrades and is in a great community. Property Layout (walk in to the open kitchen, dining and living room area follow the hall back to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bath). Property also has brand new carpet throughout. Very nice woodwork in unit. Laundry located on site as well as additional storage. Community has a great Pool/ BBQ area free to use for all residents. Tenant is responsible for electric bill only. Sorry No Pets. Application Fee $55/Adult Give Tom Croft a call at 612-440-8660 to schedule a tour!!