All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 936 Westbrooke Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
936 Westbrooke Way
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:43 PM

936 Westbrooke Way

936 Westbrooke Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

936 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
2 bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent June 1st in Hopkins! This condo has lots of great upgrades and is in a great community. Property Layout (walk in to the open kitchen, dining and living room area follow the hall back to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bath). Property also has brand new carpet throughout. Very nice woodwork in unit. Laundry located on site as well as additional storage. Community has a great Pool/ BBQ area free to use for all residents. Tenant is responsible for electric bill only. Sorry No Pets. Application Fee $55/Adult Give Tom Croft a call at 612-440-8660 to schedule a tour!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Westbrooke Way have any available units?
936 Westbrooke Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Westbrooke Way have?
Some of 936 Westbrooke Way's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Westbrooke Way currently offering any rent specials?
936 Westbrooke Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Westbrooke Way pet-friendly?
No, 936 Westbrooke Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 936 Westbrooke Way offer parking?
No, 936 Westbrooke Way does not offer parking.
Does 936 Westbrooke Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Westbrooke Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Westbrooke Way have a pool?
Yes, 936 Westbrooke Way has a pool.
Does 936 Westbrooke Way have accessible units?
No, 936 Westbrooke Way does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Westbrooke Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Westbrooke Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University