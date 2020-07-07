All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 255 18th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
255 18th Ave N
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

255 18th Ave N

255 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

255 18th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343
Avenues West

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/114c3a207e ---- Beautifully updated 2 bed/2 bath duplex close to Lake Minnetonka! This spacious unit is located near Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7. 1 garage space comes with the unit. Apps must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=3 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Lawn care Tenant pays: Gas, electric, 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash/snow removal and any optional utility No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/114c3a207e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 18th Ave N have any available units?
255 18th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
Is 255 18th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
255 18th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 18th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 255 18th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 255 18th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 255 18th Ave N offers parking.
Does 255 18th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 18th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 18th Ave N have a pool?
No, 255 18th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 255 18th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 255 18th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 255 18th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 18th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 18th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 18th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University