255 18th Ave N

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/114c3a207e ---- Beautifully updated 2 bed/2 bath duplex close to Lake Minnetonka! This spacious unit is located near Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7. 1 garage space comes with the unit. Apps must view the unit and meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=3 Application fee is $50 per person and is non refundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Lawn care Tenant pays: Gas, electric, 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash/snow removal and any optional utility No pets allowed Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/114c3a207e