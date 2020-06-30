241 13th Ave N

Amenities

Downtown Hopkins Single Family Home, Renovated Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Avail Feb - Downtown Hopkins Single Family Home with two car garage. This home is on a dead end street very close to the LTR trail.



The home has hardwood floors and a newly renovated kitchen. The pictures were just taken, after showing we will do a final cleaning and it will be ready for a move in anytime between now and March 1st.



The home has all three bedrooms on the main level, the largest bedroom has a sliding glass door to the back yard. The full bath is also located in the hall of the main level.



Downstairs you will find a large mostly unfinished basement featuring laundry, storage, 3/4th bath, and plenty of open space.



While living in this home you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



