Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
241 13th Ave N
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

241 13th Ave N

241 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

241 13th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343
Avenues West

Downtown Hopkins Single Family Home, Renovated Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Avail Feb - Downtown Hopkins Single Family Home with two car garage. This home is on a dead end street very close to the LTR trail.

The home has hardwood floors and a newly renovated kitchen. The pictures were just taken, after showing we will do a final cleaning and it will be ready for a move in anytime between now and March 1st.

The home has all three bedrooms on the main level, the largest bedroom has a sliding glass door to the back yard. The full bath is also located in the hall of the main level.

Downstairs you will find a large mostly unfinished basement featuring laundry, storage, 3/4th bath, and plenty of open space.

While living in this home you will be responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5501285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 13th Ave N have any available units?
241 13th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 13th Ave N have?
Some of 241 13th Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 13th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
241 13th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 13th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 13th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 241 13th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 241 13th Ave N offers parking.
Does 241 13th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 13th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 13th Ave N have a pool?
No, 241 13th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 241 13th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 241 13th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 241 13th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 13th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

