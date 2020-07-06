1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1

Amenities
This condo is in a great location and in great condition! This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The bedrooms are well sized with closet space. Walking in you have a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace! There is a dining room right off the kitchen with hardwood floors. Community outdoor pool is available for your enjoyment. There is a shared washer and dryer with payment by card. Unit comes with an outside assigned parking spot. School district #270.
Lease Terms: $1175 Security deposit required. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is only responsible for electric. Included in rent is gas, water, garbage, snow, and lawn care. 1 cat or dog under 25lbs may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee, limit 1 pet. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaB62-zsTw4
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Cozy condo in Hopkins!