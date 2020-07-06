All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1

1010 Westbrooke Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1010 Westbrooke Way, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
This condo is in a great location and in great condition! This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The bedrooms are well sized with closet space. Walking in you have a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace! There is a dining room right off the kitchen with hardwood floors. Community outdoor pool is available for your enjoyment. There is a shared washer and dryer with payment by card. Unit comes with an outside assigned parking spot. School district #270.

Lease Terms: $1175 Security deposit required. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is only responsible for electric. Included in rent is gas, water, garbage, snow, and lawn care. 1 cat or dog under 25lbs may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee, limit 1 pet. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaB62-zsTw4

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Cozy condo in Hopkins!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 have any available units?
1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 have?
Some of 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 has a pool.
Does 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University