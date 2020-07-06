1010 Westbrooke Way, #7 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

This condo is in a great location and in great condition! This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The bedrooms are well sized with closet space. Walking in you have a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace! There is a dining room right off the kitchen with hardwood floors. Community outdoor pool is available for your enjoyment. There is a shared washer and dryer with payment by card. Unit comes with an outside assigned parking spot. School district #270.



Lease Terms: $1175 Security deposit required. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is only responsible for electric. Included in rent is gas, water, garbage, snow, and lawn care. 1 cat or dog under 25lbs may be accepted based on owners approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee, limit 1 pet. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaB62-zsTw4



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Cozy condo in Hopkins!