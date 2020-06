Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM JORDAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 2BR/1BA apartment is available for a 7/1 move in! Water, Gas, Trash INCLUDED!! Great Hopkins location, 1 Mile from downtown! Directly next door to Westbrook Archery Range. Features a COMMUNITY POOL! Guest parking, on-site laundry, and STORAGE UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT!! (RENT: $1,299) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,299) (PETS: No pets) To schedule a showing please request and follow instructions via ShowMojo!