Farmington, MN
5129 Lower 183rd St W
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

5129 Lower 183rd St W

5129 Lower 183rd Street West · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Lower 183rd Street West, Farmington, MN 55024
Dakota County Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This house is very near great shopping and restaurants! It is located in the very desirable Farmington School district. You'll love the new remodel of this large 5-bedroom 2-bathroom house. It has and open floor plan with open kitchen and dining area that overlooks the deck and back yard. You'll enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the living room which looks over the front yard from the large windows. The lower level has three bed rooms, a full bathroom and the laundry. It also has a two-car attached garage. Small dogs and cats allowed with additional deposit. No Sec 8 Please check out the pictures and video for a better appreciation of this awesome house. Qualifications: 600 or better credit score. good rental history, income must be 3 times the rent amount, clean background. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Lower 183rd St W have any available units?
5129 Lower 183rd St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 5129 Lower 183rd St W have?
Some of 5129 Lower 183rd St W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Lower 183rd St W currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Lower 183rd St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Lower 183rd St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5129 Lower 183rd St W is pet friendly.
Does 5129 Lower 183rd St W offer parking?
Yes, 5129 Lower 183rd St W offers parking.
Does 5129 Lower 183rd St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Lower 183rd St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Lower 183rd St W have a pool?
Yes, 5129 Lower 183rd St W has a pool.
Does 5129 Lower 183rd St W have accessible units?
No, 5129 Lower 183rd St W does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Lower 183rd St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 Lower 183rd St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5129 Lower 183rd St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5129 Lower 183rd St W does not have units with air conditioning.

