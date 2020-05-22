5129 Lower 183rd St W

Amenities

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This house is very near great shopping and restaurants! It is located in the very desirable Farmington School district. You'll love the new remodel of this large 5-bedroom 2-bathroom house. It has and open floor plan with open kitchen and dining area that overlooks the deck and back yard. You'll enjoy the vaulted ceilings in the living room which looks over the front yard from the large windows. The lower level has three bed rooms, a full bathroom and the laundry. It also has a two-car attached garage. Small dogs and cats allowed with additional deposit. No Sec 8 Please check out the pictures and video for a better appreciation of this awesome house. Qualifications: 600 or better credit score. good rental history, income must be 3 times the rent amount, clean background. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.