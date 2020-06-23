7116 Gleason Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Large Single Family Home in Edina.



Property Features:



1. Private backyard with beautiful mature trees and landscaping

2. Spacious and large lower level room which can be used as living room or media room.

3. Off the dining room is the three season porch for summer entertaining, which leads to an open deck

4. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer, stove top, and oven/microwave combo

5. Granite counter tops in Lower level bathroom and kitchen.

6. Kitchen feels bright and open with good sunlight and air because of skylight and windows.

7. Brand new carpet in lower level bedrooms.



Available Now



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7116-gleason-rd-minneapolis-mn-55439-usa/c47f5e45-b5b3-4c33-918f-78cb0ad1b736



(RLNE4993838)