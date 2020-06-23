All apartments in Edina
7116 Gleason Road

7116 Gleason Road · No Longer Available
Location

7116 Gleason Road, Edina, MN 55439
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Large Single Family Home in Edina.

Property Features:

1. Private backyard with beautiful mature trees and landscaping
2. Spacious and large lower level room which can be used as living room or media room.
3. Off the dining room is the three season porch for summer entertaining, which leads to an open deck
4. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer, stove top, and oven/microwave combo
5. Granite counter tops in Lower level bathroom and kitchen.
6. Kitchen feels bright and open with good sunlight and air because of skylight and windows.
7. Brand new carpet in lower level bedrooms.

Available Now

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7116-gleason-rd-minneapolis-mn-55439-usa/c47f5e45-b5b3-4c33-918f-78cb0ad1b736

(RLNE4993838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7116 Gleason Road have any available units?
7116 Gleason Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7116 Gleason Road have?
Some of 7116 Gleason Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7116 Gleason Road currently offering any rent specials?
7116 Gleason Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7116 Gleason Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7116 Gleason Road is pet friendly.
Does 7116 Gleason Road offer parking?
No, 7116 Gleason Road does not offer parking.
Does 7116 Gleason Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7116 Gleason Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7116 Gleason Road have a pool?
No, 7116 Gleason Road does not have a pool.
Does 7116 Gleason Road have accessible units?
No, 7116 Gleason Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7116 Gleason Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7116 Gleason Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7116 Gleason Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7116 Gleason Road has units with air conditioning.
