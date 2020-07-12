/
southdale
166 Apartments for rent in Southdale, Edina, MN
$
38 Units Available
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,500
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1541 sqft
A spacious community with fenced-in dog areas, private backyards, a BBQ area and a courtyard. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Near Galleria Mall and Hwy 62.
$
14 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,516
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
33 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
4 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
$
19 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
15 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,053
1500 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
$
114 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
30 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,360
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1017 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
4 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
13 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
1 Unit Available
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215
4100 Parklawn Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn.
1 Unit Available
6036 Kellogg Ave
6036 Kellogg Avenue, Edina, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
6036 Kellogg Ave Available 08/01/20 Charming 5 Br / 2 Ba w/ 1-Car Garage in Edina! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.
1 Unit Available
5745 Washburn Avenue South
5745 Washburn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1623 sqft
3 bedroom rental home with a bedroom on each level. Updated Kitchen with newer appliances, Hardwood Floors, backyard deck with private yard, 2 car detached garage off the ally. Occupied rental home until May 1st.
1 Unit Available
5916 Fairfax Avenue
5916 Fairfax Avenue, Edina, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2600 sqft
This house is in a desirable neighborhood, surrounded by many new well designed homes. Easy access to transportation , shopping, library,parks,and schools. Located in the Edina school district .
1 Unit Available
7544 Thomas Ave S
7544 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
7544 Thomas Ave S Available 09/01/20 Updated 5Br / 2Ba Home w/ 2 Car Garage in Great Richfield Location! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.
$
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,246
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
$
28 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
$
6 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,172
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
$
25 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,275
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
$
39 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
39 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
19 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,075
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
$
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
