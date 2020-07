Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool putting green bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

One Southdale Place is the newest in luxury apartment living in the South Suburbs. Our distinguished address puts you in the heart of the best of Edina with Southdale Center, Galleria, and unlimited shopping, dining, and service options just steps outside your door. Our impeccable lifestyle enables you to rent your apartment and own your life with full service concierge, on-site fitness classes, pampering amenities, and award winning on-site management team. Explore our floor plans and join our exceptional residence today!