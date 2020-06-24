6639 Vernon Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room pool pool table racquetball court hot tub sauna tennis court

Fully furnished, short term corporate rental. One bedroom plus den in Edina (affluent, inner ring Minneapolis suburb) with deck and sunny southern exposure.



Concrete construction (including common walls) means quiet! Step down adds dimension to living room with rare wood burning fireplace. Eat-in/work-in fully furnished kitchen. Formal dining room features expandable dining table with seating for six. Den with work area provides beautiful view of forested grounds. Private deck overlooks grounds containing landscaping valued at over one million dollars - truly a million dollar view!



Amenities include indoor & outdoor swimming pools, hot tub, sauna, exercise room with updated equipment, tennis court, racquetball, game room (slate top pool table), party room & guest apartment. On-site management.



Near major freeways with access to airport, Mall of America, public transportation, local hospitals, Twin, Vikings, Gophers and many corporate headquarters - United Healthcare, Supervalu, General Mills, Best Buy, Target, Toro, Ameriprise, Donaldson, Thrivent, Lifetouch, Nash Finch, Aveda, Regis, Medtronic, Pentair, 3M.