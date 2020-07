Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet access lobby media room online portal pool table sauna shuffle board yoga

Poised between York and Xerxes Avenues, directly across from the dynamic Galleria shops, Onyx Edina is the epitome of refined living. Offering a collection of exquisite homes, from studios to three bedrooms, Onyx is situated on an expansive 4.6 acre landscape that provides an unforgettable escape, indoors and out. Home interior features include designer tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, modern wood-style flooring, USB power outlets and private balconies. Step outside your home to find amenities that will allow you to live the happy life, with a private pool deck and spa, fitness studio plus flex fitness room and a spacious community lounge. Take advantage of the location and enjoy a day of upscale shopping at the Galleria Shops or dine at one of the unique restaurants in the quaint 50th and France neighborhood. Onyx Edina invites you to indulge in style.