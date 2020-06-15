All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

6864 hallmark drive

6864 Hallmark Drive · (612) 418-5892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6864 Hallmark Drive, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6864 hallmark drive · Avail. Sep 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over sized 2 car garage, beautiful porch and deck overlooking an amazing wide open backyard with a fire pit and tons of play space! Eden prairie schools, extremely close to the mall and 212/494/62. Nice bar in the basement for entertaining or game day! 1 bedroom/bath in the basement, 3 beds/2 baths up in the top floor. Master has a huge walk in closet and a vanity w/a master en suite! Wont last long!!

Can be furnished if you want, inquire for details!

Neal Lawson
National Realty Guilds Dreamteam
612.418.5892 Call/Text

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4390840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

