6864 hallmark drive Available 09/01/20 Entertainers dream in the heart of Eden Prairie! 3000+sf, updated, beautiful yard!! - Beautiful Eden prairie home for lease! House is absolutely perfect for entertaining! 4 beds 2 baths, open kitchen, over sized 2 car garage, beautiful porch and deck overlooking an amazing wide open backyard with a fire pit and tons of play space! Eden prairie schools, extremely close to the mall and 212/494/62. Nice bar in the basement for entertaining or game day! 1 bedroom/bath in the basement, 3 beds/2 baths up in the top floor. Master has a huge walk in closet and a vanity w/a master en suite! Wont last long!!
Can be furnished if you want, inquire for details!
Neal Lawson
National Realty Guilds Dreamteam
612.418.5892 Call/Text
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4390840)