Eden Prairie, MN
6512 Mistral LA
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

6512 Mistral LA

6512 Mistral Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6512 Mistral Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Wonderfull 5 Bed 4 Bath house in Eden Prairie!!!!! - Great location, Wonderful two-story home in a friendly neighborhood. This single family home offers 5 bedrooms. Spacious foyer, main floor family room with natural wood burning fire place. Enjoy the double adjoining decks with a breathtaking view. Gourmet kitchen, lower level media room, bedroom/office, exercise room, storage and 2 car attached garage. Eden Prairie is rated as one of the top rated school districts in Minnesota. You will love living here!

Must meet requirement:
600 Credit Score of above
3 times the rent in income
No criminal background history.
Must meet requirements.
If you are interested please email me at Starmax.leasing@gmail.com

(RLNE5137522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

