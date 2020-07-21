6512 Mistral LA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Wonderfull 5 Bed 4 Bath house in Eden Prairie!!!!! - Great location, Wonderful two-story home in a friendly neighborhood. This single family home offers 5 bedrooms. Spacious foyer, main floor family room with natural wood burning fire place. Enjoy the double adjoining decks with a breathtaking view. Gourmet kitchen, lower level media room, bedroom/office, exercise room, storage and 2 car attached garage. Eden Prairie is rated as one of the top rated school districts in Minnesota. You will love living here!



Must meet requirement:

600 Credit Score of above

3 times the rent in income

No criminal background history.

If you are interested please email me at Starmax.leasing@gmail.com



