6512 Mistral LA

Amenities
Wonderfull 5 Bed 4 Bath house in Eden Prairie!!!!! - Great location, Wonderful two-story home in a friendly neighborhood. This single family home offers 5 bedrooms. Spacious foyer, main floor family room with natural wood burning fire place. Enjoy the double adjoining decks with a breathtaking view. Gourmet kitchen, lower level media room, bedroom/office, exercise room, storage and 2 car attached garage. Eden Prairie is rated as one of the top rated school districts in Minnesota. You will love living here!
Must meet requirement:
600 Credit Score of above
3 times the rent in income
No criminal background history.
Must meet requirements.
If you are interested please email me at Starmax.leasing@gmail.com
(RLNE5137522)