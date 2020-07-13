Eden Glen Apartments

Amenities
Upgraded Apartments and Amenities! Renovations include: Renovated community room with full kitchen and shuffle board, Laundry lounge, Wi-Fi lounges, Outdoor lounge area w/ fire pit, and Gas grilling w/ picnic area. Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment upgrades include new cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood-look vinyl flooring, and new baths. Each apartment home includes an underground tempered parking spot. Residents also enjoy our fitness center, community garden, playground, car wash bay and amazing location just minutes from shopping and dining. Call to schedule a tour!