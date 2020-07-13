All apartments in Eden Prairie
Eden Glen Apartments

13670 Valley View Rd · (952) 800-3352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13670 Valley View Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55346

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 321 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eden Glen Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bike storage
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Upgraded Apartments and Amenities! Renovations include: Renovated community room with full kitchen and shuffle board, Laundry lounge, Wi-Fi lounges, Outdoor lounge area w/ fire pit, and Gas grilling w/ picnic area. Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment upgrades include new cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood-look vinyl flooring, and new baths. Each apartment home includes an underground tempered parking spot. Residents also enjoy our fitness center, community garden, playground, car wash bay and amazing location just minutes from shopping and dining. Call to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $50 per month for 1st dog $75 per month for 2nd dog
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $125
rent: $25 per month for 1st cat, $35 per month for 2nd cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: We have additional storage lockers for $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eden Glen Apartments have any available units?
Eden Glen Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,262 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Eden Glen Apartments have?
Some of Eden Glen Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eden Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eden Glen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eden Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eden Glen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eden Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eden Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Eden Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eden Glen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eden Glen Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Eden Glen Apartments has a pool.
Does Eden Glen Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Eden Glen Apartments has accessible units.
Does Eden Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eden Glen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
