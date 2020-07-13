Eden Glen Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse community garden elevator fire pit gym parking playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 bike storage dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Upgraded Apartments and Amenities! Renovations include: Renovated community room with full kitchen and shuffle board, Laundry lounge, Wi-Fi lounges, Outdoor lounge area w/ fire pit, and Gas grilling w/ picnic area. Our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment upgrades include new cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood-look vinyl flooring, and new baths. Each apartment home includes an underground tempered parking spot. Residents also enjoy our fitness center, community garden, playground, car wash bay and amazing location just minutes from shopping and dining. Call to schedule a tour!