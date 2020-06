Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

This 3+ Bedroom beautiful home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Northwest Eden Prairie. You will enjoy a large fenced-in yeard with gorgeous, mature trees. One minute walk from the Regional Trail and playgrounds. With over 2,000 sqft, this 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bath home also features 2 family rooms + fireplaces, a large office, a large wooded and fenced-in walkout lot, a great patio for entertaining, 2+ gar attached garage, and washer and dryer. Eden Prairie School District.