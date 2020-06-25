All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4679 Sorrell Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4679 Sorrell Pt
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:43 PM

4679 Sorrell Pt

4679 Sorrell Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4679 Sorrell Pt, Eagan, MN 55122
Ridgecliffe

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
This place has everything you possibly could DREAM of. THIS UNIT HAS A MASSIVE YARD no need to mow. Very nice large private COURT YARD you have to see!!! KITCHEN has tons of cabinet's with a half bathroom on the main level with a new washer and dryer, You also have a large 2 CAR GARAGE that has tons of storage. This home is very very nice and clean. You have to come see it. Walking distance to Lebanon hills, close to major roads and airport. School district 196. $55 application fee per adult; a one time $150 admin fee upon approved application. Check this one out; it won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4679 Sorrell Pt have any available units?
4679 Sorrell Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 4679 Sorrell Pt currently offering any rent specials?
4679 Sorrell Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4679 Sorrell Pt pet-friendly?
No, 4679 Sorrell Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 4679 Sorrell Pt offer parking?
Yes, 4679 Sorrell Pt offers parking.
Does 4679 Sorrell Pt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4679 Sorrell Pt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4679 Sorrell Pt have a pool?
No, 4679 Sorrell Pt does not have a pool.
Does 4679 Sorrell Pt have accessible units?
No, 4679 Sorrell Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 4679 Sorrell Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 4679 Sorrell Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4679 Sorrell Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 4679 Sorrell Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities