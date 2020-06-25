4679 Sorrell Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

This place has everything you possibly could DREAM of. THIS UNIT HAS A MASSIVE YARD no need to mow. Very nice large private COURT YARD you have to see!!! KITCHEN has tons of cabinet's with a half bathroom on the main level with a new washer and dryer, You also have a large 2 CAR GARAGE that has tons of storage. This home is very very nice and clean. You have to come see it. Walking distance to Lebanon hills, close to major roads and airport. School district 196. $55 application fee per adult; a one time $150 admin fee upon approved application. Check this one out; it won't last long!!