4494 Lakeshore Ter

Amenities
Beautiful end unit townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bath. The large eat in kitchen offers ample cabinet with silestone counters plus a formal dining room. There is an inviting fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings. The master suite has a walk in closet and a full bath with separate tub and shower. The main floor hosts 2 bedrooms and a fabulous sunroom plus the laundry room. The finished lower level has a walkout family room with a gas fireplace, an additional bedroom with walk in closet, a 3/4 bath and tons of extra storage space.