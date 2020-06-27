4494 Lakeshore Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful end unit townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bath. The large eat in kitchen offers ample cabinet with silestone counters plus a formal dining room. There is an inviting fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings. The master suite has a walk in closet and a full bath with separate tub and shower. The main floor hosts 2 bedrooms and a fabulous sunroom plus the laundry room. The finished lower level has a walkout family room with a gas fireplace, an additional bedroom with walk in closet, a 3/4 bath and tons of extra storage space.