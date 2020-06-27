All apartments in Eagan
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:35 AM

4494 Lakeshore Ter

4494 Lakeshore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4494 Lakeshore Terrace, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful end unit townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bath. The large eat in kitchen offers ample cabinet with silestone counters plus a formal dining room. There is an inviting fireplace in the living room with vaulted ceilings. The master suite has a walk in closet and a full bath with separate tub and shower. The main floor hosts 2 bedrooms and a fabulous sunroom plus the laundry room. The finished lower level has a walkout family room with a gas fireplace, an additional bedroom with walk in closet, a 3/4 bath and tons of extra storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4494 Lakeshore Ter have any available units?
4494 Lakeshore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4494 Lakeshore Ter have?
Some of 4494 Lakeshore Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4494 Lakeshore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4494 Lakeshore Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4494 Lakeshore Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4494 Lakeshore Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4494 Lakeshore Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4494 Lakeshore Ter offers parking.
Does 4494 Lakeshore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4494 Lakeshore Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4494 Lakeshore Ter have a pool?
No, 4494 Lakeshore Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4494 Lakeshore Ter have accessible units?
No, 4494 Lakeshore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4494 Lakeshore Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4494 Lakeshore Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4494 Lakeshore Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4494 Lakeshore Ter has units with air conditioning.
