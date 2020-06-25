All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 4227 Boulder Ridge Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
4227 Boulder Ridge Point
Last updated April 22 2019 at 6:18 PM

4227 Boulder Ridge Point

4227 Boulder Ridge Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4227 Boulder Ridge Point, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent in Eagan. 1900 sq ft.

Master bedroom, guest bedroom and Master bathroom on upper level. Bathroom has jacuzzi.

Kitchen, dining, living room, half bath on main level. Attached 2 car garage + 2 car driveway.

Walkout Family room, 3rd bedroom, 1 bathroom, utility room in lower level.

New appliances. Lots of storage space in utility room.

2 min access to i35e, 5 min hwy 77, 10 min to mall of America/ Eagan outlet malls.

Available June 1st
Subject to background checks. Rental application fee $50/adult. Additional $25 rent, security deposit and registration fee for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point have any available units?
4227 Boulder Ridge Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point have?
Some of 4227 Boulder Ridge Point's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Boulder Ridge Point currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Boulder Ridge Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Boulder Ridge Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 Boulder Ridge Point is pet friendly.
Does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Boulder Ridge Point offers parking.
Does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4227 Boulder Ridge Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point have a pool?
No, 4227 Boulder Ridge Point does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point have accessible units?
No, 4227 Boulder Ridge Point does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 Boulder Ridge Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 4227 Boulder Ridge Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4227 Boulder Ridge Point has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities