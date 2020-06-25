4227 Boulder Ridge Point

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome for rent in Eagan. 1900 sq ft.



Master bedroom, guest bedroom and Master bathroom on upper level. Bathroom has jacuzzi.



Kitchen, dining, living room, half bath on main level. Attached 2 car garage + 2 car driveway.



Walkout Family room, 3rd bedroom, 1 bathroom, utility room in lower level.



New appliances. Lots of storage space in utility room.



2 min access to i35e, 5 min hwy 77, 10 min to mall of America/ Eagan outlet malls.



Available June 1st

Subject to background checks. Rental application fee $50/adult. Additional $25 rent, security deposit and registration fee for pets.