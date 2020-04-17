All apartments in Eagan
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

4124 Raptor Rd

4124 Raptor Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Raptor Rd, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4124 Raptor Rd Available 06/01/19 Bright and Spacious Town House on a Quiet Street! Attached 2-Car Garage! - Another great rental brought to you by CitiesRentals.com!

Located off Diffley Rd & 35E, close to Kowalskis, restaurants, Eagan Outlet Mall, MOA, and parks!

This spacious 3 bedroom town home has an open floor plan, large living room and dining room with a walk-out patio for grilling or summer enjoyment. The kitchen has plenty of cupboards and counter space as well as a breakfast bar. The upper level features a loft and large master bedroom suite with a master bath and walk-in closets. Two more bedrooms and a full bath complete this home. Includes an attached 2 car garage and laundry room with washer/dryer. Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Not section 8 approved. Small pets under 20 lbs considered with a max of 2.

To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email micah@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE4805290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Raptor Rd have any available units?
4124 Raptor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4124 Raptor Rd have?
Some of 4124 Raptor Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Raptor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Raptor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Raptor Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd offers parking.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have a pool?
No, 4124 Raptor Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have accessible units?
No, 4124 Raptor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Raptor Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4124 Raptor Rd has units with air conditioning.
