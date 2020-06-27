All apartments in Eagan
4065 Mica Trail
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:02 PM

4065 Mica Trail

4065 Mica Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4065 Mica Trail, Eagan, MN 55122
Cedar Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home has 2 bedroom on the main level and one in the lower level. Located in the popular Cedar Grove neighborhood in the award winning 196 School District. The kitchen walks out to your private, oversized deck. Conveniently located to shopping, entertainment. Detached 2 car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4065 Mica Trail have any available units?
4065 Mica Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 4065 Mica Trail have?
Some of 4065 Mica Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4065 Mica Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4065 Mica Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4065 Mica Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4065 Mica Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4065 Mica Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4065 Mica Trail offers parking.
Does 4065 Mica Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4065 Mica Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4065 Mica Trail have a pool?
No, 4065 Mica Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4065 Mica Trail have accessible units?
No, 4065 Mica Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4065 Mica Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4065 Mica Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4065 Mica Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4065 Mica Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
