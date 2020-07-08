All apartments in Eagan
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2134 Cedar Grove Trail

2134 Cedar Grove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Cedar Grove Trail, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom, well maintained home with lots of upgrades! The main floor offers neutral paint tones, dark wood finishings, high ceilings and accent lighting. The main floor houses the living room, dining room, spacious deck off the kitchen overlooking a private wooded area, and kitchen that offers a large island with breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and granite counter tops. The dining room and kitchen have beautiful dark wood floors. On the second floor enjoy two of three bedrooms, one of which is the spacious master suite: his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower stall, walk-in closet, high ceilings, and great views. Other features include tile floors in the bathrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room and built-in desk area in the lower level. Two stall garage included and is conveniently located by the Eagan Outlet Mall, MOA and is close to freeway access.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fGdxoRNNcs

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Beautiful Town Home with tons of upgrades! Right by Outlet Mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail have any available units?
2134 Cedar Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail have?
Some of 2134 Cedar Grove Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Cedar Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Cedar Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Cedar Grove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Cedar Grove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Cedar Grove Trail offers parking.
Does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Cedar Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail have a pool?
No, 2134 Cedar Grove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 2134 Cedar Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 Cedar Grove Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Cedar Grove Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2134 Cedar Grove Trail has units with air conditioning.

