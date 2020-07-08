2134 Cedar Grove Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Luxury 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom, well maintained home with lots of upgrades! The main floor offers neutral paint tones, dark wood finishings, high ceilings and accent lighting. The main floor houses the living room, dining room, spacious deck off the kitchen overlooking a private wooded area, and kitchen that offers a large island with breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, and granite counter tops. The dining room and kitchen have beautiful dark wood floors. On the second floor enjoy two of three bedrooms, one of which is the spacious master suite: his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub, shower stall, walk-in closet, high ceilings, and great views. Other features include tile floors in the bathrooms, a gas fireplace in the living room and built-in desk area in the lower level. Two stall garage included and is conveniently located by the Eagan Outlet Mall, MOA and is close to freeway access.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fGdxoRNNcs



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Beautiful Town Home with tons of upgrades! Right by Outlet Mall!