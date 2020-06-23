All apartments in Eagan
1973 Jan Echo Trail

1973 Jan Echo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Jan Echo Trail, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
1973 Jan Echo Trail Available 03/01/19 CUTE, CLEAN, AND QUICK-MOVE-IN! - Cliff Lake Townhome Community - - - Quaint 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Convenient laundry next to bedrooms. Patio located outside front door. Kitchen open to living/dining room. Main floor 1/2 bath. Convenient location. Quick Move-In Available - Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = Flexible
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = Association Dues (Water, Trash, Exterior Maintenance)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4674494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Jan Echo Trail have any available units?
1973 Jan Echo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
What amenities does 1973 Jan Echo Trail have?
Some of 1973 Jan Echo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Jan Echo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Jan Echo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Jan Echo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 Jan Echo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1973 Jan Echo Trail offer parking?
No, 1973 Jan Echo Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1973 Jan Echo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Jan Echo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Jan Echo Trail have a pool?
No, 1973 Jan Echo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1973 Jan Echo Trail have accessible units?
No, 1973 Jan Echo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Jan Echo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 Jan Echo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Jan Echo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Jan Echo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
