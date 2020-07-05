All apartments in Eagan
1631 Hickory Lane
1631 Hickory Lane

1631 Hickory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Hickory Lane, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
3 bedroom 1 3/4 Bathroom townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Hickory Lane have any available units?
1631 Hickory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagan, MN.
Is 1631 Hickory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Hickory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Hickory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1631 Hickory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagan.
Does 1631 Hickory Lane offer parking?
No, 1631 Hickory Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1631 Hickory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Hickory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Hickory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1631 Hickory Lane has a pool.
Does 1631 Hickory Lane have accessible units?
No, 1631 Hickory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Hickory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Hickory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Hickory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Hickory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

