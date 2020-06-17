Amenities

1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This beautiful home is conveniently located off Diffley Rd and Pilot Knob Rd in Eagan, with easy access to 35E and Hwy 77. It features beautiful hardwood floors, a large updated eat-in kitchen leading out to the deck and huge back yard with playground, updated bathrooms, finished basement, fireplace, and an attached 2-car garage. Please note that the fourth bedroom in the basement is non-conforming.



Pets will be considered with a pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



To schedule a showing call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com



