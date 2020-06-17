All apartments in Eagan
Find more places like 1347 Sigfrid St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1347 Sigfrid St E
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

1347 Sigfrid St E

1347 Sigfrid Street East · (952) 960-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eagan
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1347 Sigfrid Street East, Eagan, MN 55123
Wilderness Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1347 Sigfrid St E · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This beautiful home is conveniently located off Diffley Rd and Pilot Knob Rd in Eagan, with easy access to 35E and Hwy 77. It features beautiful hardwood floors, a large updated eat-in kitchen leading out to the deck and huge back yard with playground, updated bathrooms, finished basement, fireplace, and an attached 2-car garage. Please note that the fourth bedroom in the basement is non-conforming.

Pets will be considered with a pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

To schedule a showing call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email phil@citiesrentals.com

(RLNE5677007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 Sigfrid St E have any available units?
1347 Sigfrid St E has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1347 Sigfrid St E have?
Some of 1347 Sigfrid St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 Sigfrid St E currently offering any rent specials?
1347 Sigfrid St E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 Sigfrid St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1347 Sigfrid St E is pet friendly.
Does 1347 Sigfrid St E offer parking?
Yes, 1347 Sigfrid St E does offer parking.
Does 1347 Sigfrid St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 Sigfrid St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 Sigfrid St E have a pool?
No, 1347 Sigfrid St E does not have a pool.
Does 1347 Sigfrid St E have accessible units?
No, 1347 Sigfrid St E does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 Sigfrid St E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 Sigfrid St E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 Sigfrid St E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1347 Sigfrid St E has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1347 Sigfrid St E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl
Eagan, MN 55121
Eagan Place
3575 Lexington Ave S
Eagan, MN 55123
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl
Eagan, MN 55123
Boulder Court
4182 Rahn Rd
Eagan, MN 55122
Cedarvale Highlands
3908 Cedar Grove Pkwy
Eagan, MN 55122
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr
Eagan, MN 55123
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road
Eagan, MN 55122

Similar Pages

Eagan 1 BedroomsEagan 2 Bedrooms
Eagan Apartments with ParkingEagan Cheap Places
Eagan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity