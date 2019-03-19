All apartments in Cottage Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9266 Jergen Court South

9266 Jergen Court South · No Longer Available
Location

9266 Jergen Court South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,086 sf home is located in Cottage Grove, MN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9266 Jergen Court South have any available units?
9266 Jergen Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9266 Jergen Court South have?
Some of 9266 Jergen Court South's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9266 Jergen Court South currently offering any rent specials?
9266 Jergen Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9266 Jergen Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 9266 Jergen Court South is pet friendly.
Does 9266 Jergen Court South offer parking?
Yes, 9266 Jergen Court South offers parking.
Does 9266 Jergen Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9266 Jergen Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9266 Jergen Court South have a pool?
No, 9266 Jergen Court South does not have a pool.
Does 9266 Jergen Court South have accessible units?
No, 9266 Jergen Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 9266 Jergen Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 9266 Jergen Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9266 Jergen Court South have units with air conditioning?
No, 9266 Jergen Court South does not have units with air conditioning.
