Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
8838 91st St S
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:11 AM
8838 91st St S
8838 91st Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8838 91st Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this spacious and well maintained 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home.This Cottage Grove cul-de-sac home offers a deck ,a two-car garage big and neat backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8838 91st St S have any available units?
8838 91st St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cottage Grove, MN
.
What amenities does 8838 91st St S have?
Some of 8838 91st St S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8838 91st St S currently offering any rent specials?
8838 91st St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8838 91st St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8838 91st St S is pet friendly.
Does 8838 91st St S offer parking?
Yes, 8838 91st St S offers parking.
Does 8838 91st St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8838 91st St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8838 91st St S have a pool?
No, 8838 91st St S does not have a pool.
Does 8838 91st St S have accessible units?
No, 8838 91st St S does not have accessible units.
Does 8838 91st St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8838 91st St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8838 91st St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8838 91st St S has units with air conditioning.
