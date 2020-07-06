3518 115th Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06184760b0 ---- Impeccable 1 level TH. This remarkable end unit is a must see. Only a relocation makes this home available. This 3 bdrm, 3 bath home offers a large deck. Natural woodwork, beautiful gleaming Hardwood & marble floors . Large spacious rooms. All living facilities on 1 level. Home offers large and spacious master en-suite, with jet tub & separate walk-in shower. Huge walk-in closets. Another huge mother-in-law or private guest Suite in LL along with a huge family room and plenty of storage and work space as well. Pear and Apple trees, raspberries, strawberries and breathtaking perennial gardens, along with beautiful block walls in this Exquisite Landscaping. Only One owner ever lived in this impeccably kept, one level Townhomes. Insulated, and oversized two-car garage, in-ground sprinkler system. New blacktop driveway. 550credit, no evictions/collections, up to 3 pets! Contact Jared today! jared@mndreamteam.com 952-277-9296 *This home IS for sale and we have an investor that purchases homes and leases them out! The rent advertised is the estimated rent and is 99% accurate! Just inquire with questions!