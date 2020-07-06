All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3518 115th Lane NW

3518 115th Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3518 115th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06184760b0 ---- Impeccable 1 level TH. This remarkable end unit is a must see. Only a relocation makes this home available. This 3 bdrm, 3 bath home offers a large deck. Natural woodwork, beautiful gleaming Hardwood & marble floors . Large spacious rooms. All living facilities on 1 level. Home offers large and spacious master en-suite, with jet tub & separate walk-in shower. Huge walk-in closets. Another huge mother-in-law or private guest Suite in LL along with a huge family room and plenty of storage and work space as well. Pear and Apple trees, raspberries, strawberries and breathtaking perennial gardens, along with beautiful block walls in this Exquisite Landscaping. Only One owner ever lived in this impeccably kept, one level Townhomes. Insulated, and oversized two-car garage, in-ground sprinkler system. New blacktop driveway. 550credit, no evictions/collections, up to 3 pets! Contact Jared today! jared@mndreamteam.com 952-277-9296 *This home IS for sale and we have an investor that purchases homes and leases them out! The rent advertised is the estimated rent and is 99% accurate! Just inquire with questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 115th Lane NW have any available units?
3518 115th Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 3518 115th Lane NW have?
Some of 3518 115th Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 115th Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
3518 115th Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 115th Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 115th Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 3518 115th Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 3518 115th Lane NW offers parking.
Does 3518 115th Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 115th Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 115th Lane NW have a pool?
No, 3518 115th Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 3518 115th Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 3518 115th Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 115th Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 115th Lane NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3518 115th Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3518 115th Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.

