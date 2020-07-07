1430 100th Ave Nw

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Conveniently located a half block off of Coon Rapids Boulevard, Parkview Estates places you close to schools, Coon Rapids Dam and Park, hospitals, abundant shopping and entertainment. Welcome home to the beauty of Parkview Estates. Our park-like community is complemented by our helpful staff, on-site six days a week. With 24-hour emergency maintenance and controlled access, youll relish all that these spacious apartment homes have to offer. Enjoy private separate storage, balconies or walkout patios, air conditioning, dishwashers, cable ready units, laundry facilities on each level, ceiling fans and vertical blinds. Youre also invited to use our complete barbecue facilities and picnic areas.