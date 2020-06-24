1400 97th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

3BD Wooded Coon Rapids Home for Rent



Beautiful 1.5 story home featuring 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus loft or 4th bedroom. Tons of space for entertainment, multi level deck, sauna, tanning room the list goes on. Overlooking the woods off the Mississippi. Close to shopping, entertainment, walking trails.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey, Blaine, Ham Lake, Fridley, Champlin, Dayton, Andover, Spring Lake Park



*Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103874

