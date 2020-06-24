All apartments in Coon Rapids
1400 97th Ave NW
1400 97th Ave NW

1400 97th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1400 97th Avenue Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Available 06/01/19 3BD Wooded Coon Rapids Home for Rent - Property Id: 103874

Text 'COONRAPIDS' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes

Beautiful 1.5 story home featuring 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms plus loft or 4th bedroom. Tons of space for entertainment, multi level deck, sauna, tanning room the list goes on. Overlooking the woods off the Mississippi. Close to shopping, entertainment, walking trails.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text or call for more info or a showing on any of our listings today : (763) 445-9131

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey, Blaine, Ham Lake, Fridley, Champlin, Dayton, Andover, Spring Lake Park

*Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103874
Property Id 103874

(RLNE4751766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 97th Ave NW have any available units?
1400 97th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 1400 97th Ave NW have?
Some of 1400 97th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 97th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1400 97th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 97th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 97th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1400 97th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1400 97th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1400 97th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 97th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 97th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1400 97th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1400 97th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1400 97th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 97th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 97th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 97th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 97th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
