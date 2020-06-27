13230 Meadowood Trl unit 101

Amenities
Avail NOW; 2bd 1ba 1car garage town home: $1299/mo - 2 bedroom,
1 bath,
1 car garage,
Patio door walks out to private patio,
Open Design
Breakfast bar seating
Large master bedroom with walk in closet and additional closet,
Newer Appliances,
Close to Park
$1299.00/mo*
$1348.00 deposit
Small dog allowed if additional $500.00 pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, shorter term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com
(RLNE5026219)