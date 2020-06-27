13230 Meadowood Trl unit 101

Amenities

Avail NOW; 2bd 1ba 1car garage town home: $1299/mo - 2 bedroom,

1 bath,

1 car garage,

Patio door walks out to private patio,

Open Design

Breakfast bar seating

Large master bedroom with walk in closet and additional closet,

Newer Appliances,

Close to Park

$1299.00/mo*

$1348.00 deposit

Small dog allowed if additional $500.00 pet deposit & pet addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.

12+ month lease preferred, shorter term considered with rent premium

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com



