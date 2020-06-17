All apartments in Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids, MN
1240 106th Ln Nw
1240 106th Ln Nw

1240 106th Lane Northwest · (651) 395-8420
Location

1240 106th Lane Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the youtube link

https://youtu.be/cDvm8xtmUmY

Recently updated house with new appliances, carpet, flooring and fresh paint. Located in a beautiful and safe neighborhood. Fenced in backyard, attached 2 car garage with big driveway. There is a park at the end of the Cul de sac and nearby shopping.
Owner pays for water, tenant is responsible for all other utilities, lawn / yard maintenance and snow removal. Section 8 does not qualify. No previous evictions, bankruptcy or criminal history. Household income should be 3 times rent or more if not cosigners are accepted. No pets and no smoking allowed. Every adult applicant must fill out rental application and authorize for background check and credit report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 106th Ln Nw have any available units?
1240 106th Ln Nw has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1240 106th Ln Nw have?
Some of 1240 106th Ln Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 106th Ln Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1240 106th Ln Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 106th Ln Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1240 106th Ln Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coon Rapids.
Does 1240 106th Ln Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1240 106th Ln Nw does offer parking.
Does 1240 106th Ln Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 106th Ln Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 106th Ln Nw have a pool?
No, 1240 106th Ln Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1240 106th Ln Nw have accessible units?
No, 1240 106th Ln Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 106th Ln Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 106th Ln Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 106th Ln Nw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1240 106th Ln Nw has units with air conditioning.
