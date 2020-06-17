1240 106th Ln Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

https://youtu.be/cDvm8xtmUmY



Recently updated house with new appliances, carpet, flooring and fresh paint. Located in a beautiful and safe neighborhood. Fenced in backyard, attached 2 car garage with big driveway. There is a park at the end of the Cul de sac and nearby shopping.

Owner pays for water, tenant is responsible for all other utilities, lawn / yard maintenance and snow removal. Section 8 does not qualify. No previous evictions, bankruptcy or criminal history. Household income should be 3 times rent or more if not cosigners are accepted. No pets and no smoking allowed. Every adult applicant must fill out rental application and authorize for background check and credit report.