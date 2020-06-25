12282 Eagle St North West

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen, central air, washer/dryer, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 1 small dog allowed. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 12282 Eagle St NW Coon Rapids MN 55448