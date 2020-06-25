All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated April 10 2019

12282 Eagle St North West

12282 Eagle Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12282 Eagle Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen, central air, washer/dryer, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: 1 small dog allowed. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 12282 Eagle St NW Coon Rapids MN 55448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12282 Eagle St North West have any available units?
12282 Eagle St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 12282 Eagle St North West have?
Some of 12282 Eagle St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12282 Eagle St North West currently offering any rent specials?
12282 Eagle St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12282 Eagle St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 12282 Eagle St North West is pet friendly.
Does 12282 Eagle St North West offer parking?
No, 12282 Eagle St North West does not offer parking.
Does 12282 Eagle St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12282 Eagle St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12282 Eagle St North West have a pool?
No, 12282 Eagle St North West does not have a pool.
Does 12282 Eagle St North West have accessible units?
No, 12282 Eagle St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 12282 Eagle St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 12282 Eagle St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12282 Eagle St North West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12282 Eagle St North West has units with air conditioning.
