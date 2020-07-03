All apartments in Coon Rapids
12248 Killdeer St North West

12248 Killdeer Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12248 Killdeer Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55448

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another listing by Linda and Jenny of Renters Warehouse. The BEST location in the whole complex!! Dead end road and facing wooded area for beauty and maximum privacy! This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready for immediate occupancy. PET FRIENDLY!! Ceramic tile on main floor, fireplace in living room, convenient kitchen with all appliances, 1/2 bath on main floor, 2nd floor laundry with full sized washer and dryer, master bedroom with walk-in closet, enclosed patio and single car garage. RENT: $1399, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1399, one time lease administrative fee: $150, Monthly recording and accounting fee $7.00. The association has a move in fee of $200.00. Applicants 18+ years $55 for application fee. REFUNDABLE pet deposit $500 per pet. 24/7 professional property management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12248 Killdeer St North West have any available units?
12248 Killdeer St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 12248 Killdeer St North West have?
Some of 12248 Killdeer St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12248 Killdeer St North West currently offering any rent specials?
12248 Killdeer St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12248 Killdeer St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 12248 Killdeer St North West is pet friendly.
Does 12248 Killdeer St North West offer parking?
Yes, 12248 Killdeer St North West offers parking.
Does 12248 Killdeer St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12248 Killdeer St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12248 Killdeer St North West have a pool?
No, 12248 Killdeer St North West does not have a pool.
Does 12248 Killdeer St North West have accessible units?
No, 12248 Killdeer St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 12248 Killdeer St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 12248 Killdeer St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12248 Killdeer St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 12248 Killdeer St North West does not have units with air conditioning.

