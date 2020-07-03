12248 Killdeer St North West

Amenities
Another listing by Linda and Jenny of Renters Warehouse. The BEST location in the whole complex!! Dead end road and facing wooded area for beauty and maximum privacy! This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome is ready for immediate occupancy. PET FRIENDLY!! Ceramic tile on main floor, fireplace in living room, convenient kitchen with all appliances, 1/2 bath on main floor, 2nd floor laundry with full sized washer and dryer, master bedroom with walk-in closet, enclosed patio and single car garage. RENT: $1399, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1399, one time lease administrative fee: $150, Monthly recording and accounting fee $7.00. The association has a move in fee of $200.00. Applicants 18+ years $55 for application fee. REFUNDABLE pet deposit $500 per pet. 24/7 professional property management.