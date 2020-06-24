All apartments in Coon Rapids
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

11302 Ibis St NW

11302 Ibis Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11302 Ibis Street Northwest, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2Br/1Ba Corner Unit TH w/Balcony & 1 Car Garage in Coon Rapids! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!

Great location near Hanson Blvd & Hwy 10 near Lifetime Fitness, Caribou, Cub Foods, shopping, dining, walking/biking trails, and the Coon Rapids Soccer Fields.

This corner unit town home boasts an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and a breakfast bar. The open concept kitchen overlooks the dining & living rooms. All the living area is on the 2nd floor with the entrance and garage at ground level. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on your private balcony off of the kitchen! Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. Attached 1 car garage.

Water/sewer, garbage included. Pets considered. Not section 8 approved.

To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email Micah@CitiesRentals.com

(RLNE2223945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 Ibis St NW have any available units?
11302 Ibis St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coon Rapids, MN.
What amenities does 11302 Ibis St NW have?
Some of 11302 Ibis St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11302 Ibis St NW currently offering any rent specials?
11302 Ibis St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 Ibis St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11302 Ibis St NW is pet friendly.
Does 11302 Ibis St NW offer parking?
Yes, 11302 Ibis St NW offers parking.
Does 11302 Ibis St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11302 Ibis St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 Ibis St NW have a pool?
No, 11302 Ibis St NW does not have a pool.
Does 11302 Ibis St NW have accessible units?
No, 11302 Ibis St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 Ibis St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11302 Ibis St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 11302 Ibis St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11302 Ibis St NW has units with air conditioning.
