11302 Ibis St NW

2Br/1Ba Corner Unit TH w/Balcony & 1 Car Garage in Coon Rapids! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.com!
Great location near Hanson Blvd & Hwy 10 near Lifetime Fitness, Caribou, Cub Foods, shopping, dining, walking/biking trails, and the Coon Rapids Soccer Fields.
This corner unit town home boasts an open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors and a breakfast bar. The open concept kitchen overlooks the dining & living rooms. All the living area is on the 2nd floor with the entrance and garage at ground level. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on your private balcony off of the kitchen! Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. Attached 1 car garage.
Water/sewer, garbage included. Pets considered. Not section 8 approved.
To schedule a showing call/txt: 651-724-5594 or email Micah@CitiesRentals.com
