Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage clubhouse range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Nice home on larger private lot. Home features wood floors, finished walkout lower level, newer windows, newer metal siding and a newer roof. Nice 2 car attached garage. Close to schools, parks & community center. No smoking, no pets, tenants pay all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

More pictures to come - Long term tenant currently moving out.