Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Main Level living with optional garage parking. 3 bedroom on one level, new carpet floors and paint. Large lot, with great location right by downtown Chaska. Lawn and Snow care are Negotiable. Average Utility (electricity) bill is $50. One Month Deposit. Resident must have credit score of 600+ Residents gross combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent. No evictions or UD's $15 Monthly HVAC Filter fee for delivered filters to the property. NO PETS Tenant only pays Electricity