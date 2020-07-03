2763 Wagon Wheel Curv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available December 1st!



You will love this 2 BR/2 BA plus loft end-unit townhome in Chaska!



This home has abundant natural light and is close to lovely downtown Chaska, dining, shopping and entertainment!



Other features include hardwood floors, a huge master walk-in closet, master walkthru bath, two-story living room with fireplace for those chilly winter nights, and convenient upstairs laundry.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing