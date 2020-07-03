2763 Wagon Wheel Curv

Amenities
Available December 1st!
You will love this 2 BR/2 BA plus loft end-unit townhome in Chaska!
This home has abundant natural light and is close to lovely downtown Chaska, dining, shopping and entertainment!
Other features include hardwood floors, a huge master walk-in closet, master walkthru bath, two-story living room with fireplace for those chilly winter nights, and convenient upstairs laundry.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Two-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing