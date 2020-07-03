All apartments in Chaska
Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:45 AM

2763 Wagon Wheel Curv

2763 Wagon Wheel Curve · No Longer Available
Location

2763 Wagon Wheel Curve, Chaska, MN 55318

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available December 1st!

You will love this 2 BR/2 BA plus loft end-unit townhome in Chaska!

This home has abundant natural light and is close to lovely downtown Chaska, dining, shopping and entertainment!

Other features include hardwood floors, a huge master walk-in closet, master walkthru bath, two-story living room with fireplace for those chilly winter nights, and convenient upstairs laundry.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available December 1st
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv have any available units?
2763 Wagon Wheel Curv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chaska, MN.
What amenities does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv have?
Some of 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Wagon Wheel Curv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv pet-friendly?
No, 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chaska.
Does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv offers parking.
Does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv have a pool?
No, 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv have accessible units?
No, 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv has units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2763 Wagon Wheel Curv has units with air conditioning.

