Meridian Point

Lease Length: 2-14 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 (1st pet), $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community with breed restrictions. Deposits and pet rent fees do apply. Ask a member of our staff for details.
Parking Details: underground heated parking garage: included in lease (1, 2 & 3 bedrooms parking); surface parking: included in lease (studio units, & 1st come 1st serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.