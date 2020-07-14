All apartments in Burnsville
Find more places like Meridian Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burnsville, MN
/
Meridian Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Meridian Point

Open Now until 6pm
51 McAndrews Rd W · (612) 326-6832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burnsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN 55337

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101-215 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 351-103 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 301-201 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201-203 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 101-314 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 201-211 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
The moment you step into the leasing office at Meridian Pointe, you just know things are going to be good. Very, very good. The vibe is bright and happy, with apartment homes that are light-filled and spacious – each lovingly upgraded with new kitchens and baths and loaded with designer details that are easy on the eyes and nice to the touch.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 (1st pet), $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community with breed restrictions. Deposits and pet rent fees do apply. Ask a member of our staff for details.
Parking Details: underground heated parking garage: included in lease (1, 2 & 3 bedrooms parking); surface parking: included in lease (studio units, & 1st come 1st serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Point have any available units?
Meridian Point has 24 units available starting at $1,170 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Point have?
Some of Meridian Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Point currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Point is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Point offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Point offers parking.
Does Meridian Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Point have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Point has a pool.
Does Meridian Point have accessible units?
No, Meridian Point does not have accessible units.
Does Meridian Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Point has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Meridian Point?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maven
7 W Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail
Burnsville, MN 55337
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55337
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr
Burnsville, MN 55337
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy
Burnsville, MN 55306
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave
Burnsville, MN 55306

Similar Pages

Burnsville 1 BedroomsBurnsville 2 Bedrooms
Burnsville Apartments with BalconyBurnsville Apartments with Parking
Burnsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity