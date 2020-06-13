206 Apartments for rent in Burnsville, MN with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
10 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1300 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
River Hills
4 Units Available
The Bluffs Of Burnsville
2800 Selkirk Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
Open floor plans featuring private patio/balcony, ceiling fans and spacious floor plans. Quiet, serene community with lots of greenery just minutes from the Twin Cities and I-35. Laundry on premises, indoor pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,138
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$994
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,150
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,122
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:07pm
2 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Heights
13309 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom homes with tuck-under garages and in-unit washer/dryer. Minutes from I-35W and Terrace Oaks West Park, and about a 10-minute drive to the Great Mall of America.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southcross
1 Unit Available
14817 Southcross Lane
14817 Southcross Lane, Burnsville, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2266 sqft
Wonderful home w/custom fenced yard. Newly remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances and granite countertops, updated bathroom tile, solid oak 6 panel doors, new ac and high efficiency furnace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13123 Pleasant Place
13123 Pleasant Place, Burnsville, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2816 sqft
Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville - Property Id: 294186 Spacious 5 Bdrm House in Heart of Burnsville Charming well cared for, updated 5 bedroom Rambler! Master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the main floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12942 Pleasant Ave
12942 Pleasant Avenue, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1092 sqft
12942 Pleasant Ave Available 08/01/20 Very spacious town home *2Bd*1.5Bath*Avail Aug 1. - Great location 2 Bed/1.5 Bath- Newer dishwasher and water heater. MAIN LEVEL- Living room, informal dining area with built ins and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4312 Meghan Lane
4312 Meghan Lane, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1204 sqft
4312 Meghan Lane Available 07/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available July 1, Patio, Stainless Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Walk in Closet - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFcJgLzK1g End unit townhouse available July 1 in Eagan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Oak Shores
1 Unit Available
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1
16045 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Contact Jill for more information! Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/Vndrx_TdJpU This upper unit is the largest in the building of a 4-plex. It offers three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living/dining room and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Burnsville
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,348
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
14 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,376
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Burnsville, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burnsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

