Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

15036 Portland Avenue

15036 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15036 Portland Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool table
garage
15036 Portland Avenue Available 07/01/20 3BR/3.5BA Single Family House near Crystal Lake- ISD 196- Available July 1! - Large two-story on peaceful Cul-Du-Sac, short walk to Crystal Lake.

MAIN LEVEL: Custom Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Informal dining that walks out onto the deck. Family room with gas fireplace. Formal dining area and vaulted living room. Laundry and 1/2 bath are also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL: Large Master Bedroom with 3/4 master bath, two other bedrooms, and full bath.
LOWER LEVEL: Amusement room with pool table, full bath, and lots of storage.

Large backyard, two car garage, great location with easy access to highways, shopping, etc. District 196 Schools. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. One small pet ok. Available July 1st!

*Note, this property does not participate in the section 8 program

(RLNE2885200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15036 Portland Avenue have any available units?
15036 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15036 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 15036 Portland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15036 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15036 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15036 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15036 Portland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15036 Portland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15036 Portland Avenue offers parking.
Does 15036 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15036 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15036 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 15036 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15036 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15036 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15036 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15036 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

