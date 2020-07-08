Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool table garage

15036 Portland Avenue Available 07/01/20 3BR/3.5BA Single Family House near Crystal Lake- ISD 196- Available July 1! - Large two-story on peaceful Cul-Du-Sac, short walk to Crystal Lake.



MAIN LEVEL: Custom Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Informal dining that walks out onto the deck. Family room with gas fireplace. Formal dining area and vaulted living room. Laundry and 1/2 bath are also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL: Large Master Bedroom with 3/4 master bath, two other bedrooms, and full bath.

LOWER LEVEL: Amusement room with pool table, full bath, and lots of storage.



Large backyard, two car garage, great location with easy access to highways, shopping, etc. District 196 Schools. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. One small pet ok. Available July 1st!



*Note, this property does not participate in the section 8 program



(RLNE2885200)