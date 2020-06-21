7450 72nd Lane N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Available June 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo offers wood floors, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool. Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash included. Tenant is responsible for electric. Surrounding areas: Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, Chaplin. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent: $895.00, Security deposit: $895.00) (Tenant pays one time $150 admin fee due at the time of lease approval.) (Tenant is responsible for $75.00 Move-In fee and $75 Move- Out fee)