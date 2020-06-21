All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 7450 72nd Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MN
/
7450 72nd Lane N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

7450 72nd Lane N

7450 72nd Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7450 72nd Lane North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428
Hartkopf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Available June 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo offers wood floors, updated appliances, and cabinets, living room walks out to a patio. Unassigned parking. This condo shares a common pool. Water/Sewer, Gas, and Trash included. Tenant is responsible for electric. Surrounding areas: Coon Rapids, Maple Grove, Chaplin. No pets, please. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent: $895.00, Security deposit: $895.00) (Tenant pays one time $150 admin fee due at the time of lease approval.) (Tenant is responsible for $75.00 Move-In fee and $75 Move- Out fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 72nd Lane N have any available units?
7450 72nd Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MN.
What amenities does 7450 72nd Lane N have?
Some of 7450 72nd Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7450 72nd Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
7450 72nd Lane N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 72nd Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 7450 72nd Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 7450 72nd Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 7450 72nd Lane N does offer parking.
Does 7450 72nd Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7450 72nd Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 72nd Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 7450 72nd Lane N has a pool.
Does 7450 72nd Lane N have accessible units?
No, 7450 72nd Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 72nd Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7450 72nd Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7450 72nd Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7450 72nd Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
Point of America
7870 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
The Fairways Apartments At Edinburgh
8617 Edinbrook Xing
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Ridgebrook Apartments
5840 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Huntington Place
5805 73rd Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429
Villa Del Coronado
8104 Zane Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Pebble Creek North
5625 69th Ave N
Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Brooklyn

Apartments Near Colleges

Hennepin Technical CollegeNorth Hennepin Community College
Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State University