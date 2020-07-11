60 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MN with move-in specials
Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, Gophers of all ages, and welcome to your online apartment hunting headquarters! Brooklyn Park, situated on the western banks of the “Big Muddy” (aka the Mississippi River) just nine short miles from downtown Minneapolis, is one of the Twin Cities’ most conveniently located residential destinations. Featuring a wide range of rentals, Brooklyn Park is surely home of the perfect apartment for you. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, bold ...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Brooklyn Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Brooklyn Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.