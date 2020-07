Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments lobby media room online portal playground sauna shuffle board yoga

indiGO is a contemporary community offering studios to three bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located minutes from the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport, Bloomington Central Station, Mall of America and many corporations along American Boulevard, life at indiGO keeps you on the GO. Enjoy an exceptional mix of style, comfort, connectivity, and accommodation. Take a dip in the pool, meditate in the zen garden, lift some weights, entertain in the sky room, take a stroll through the private park, catch some rays, cook a gourmet meal, relax and unwind in the spa...the amenities are endless. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!