8315 Ewing Rd S

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit parking garage

Fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in West Bloomington. The main level has a a nice sunken living room with gas fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, center island and stainless steel appliances including electric range, side-by-side with ice and water, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom on north side with full bathroom and 2 bedrooms on south side with full bathroom. Lower level is finished with family room, 4th bedroom and and another full bedroom. There is washer/dryer, gas forced air furnace, central air and double garage. Enjoy the back yard and large patio area with fire pit.



Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal and all utilities.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. No pets. No smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890