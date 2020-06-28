All apartments in Bloomington
8315 Ewing Rd S
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

8315 Ewing Rd S

8315 Ewing Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8315 Ewing Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home in West Bloomington. The main level has a a nice sunken living room with gas fireplace. Huge eat-in kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space, center island and stainless steel appliances including electric range, side-by-side with ice and water, microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom on north side with full bathroom and 2 bedrooms on south side with full bathroom. Lower level is finished with family room, 4th bedroom and and another full bedroom. There is washer/dryer, gas forced air furnace, central air and double garage. Enjoy the back yard and large patio area with fire pit.

Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal and all utilities.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. No pets. No smoking in this home. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 Ewing Rd S have any available units?
8315 Ewing Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8315 Ewing Rd S have?
Some of 8315 Ewing Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 Ewing Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
8315 Ewing Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 Ewing Rd S pet-friendly?
No, 8315 Ewing Rd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 8315 Ewing Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 8315 Ewing Rd S offers parking.
Does 8315 Ewing Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8315 Ewing Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 Ewing Rd S have a pool?
No, 8315 Ewing Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 8315 Ewing Rd S have accessible units?
No, 8315 Ewing Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 Ewing Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 Ewing Rd S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8315 Ewing Rd S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8315 Ewing Rd S has units with air conditioning.
