All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 809 E 98th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, MN
/
809 E 98th St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

809 E 98th St

809 East 98th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

809 East 98th Street, Bloomington, MN 55420

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Enter this spacious rambler right into a roomy living room complete with hardwood floors, fireplace and a great skylight. Continue on to a dining space and the kitchen with lots of cabinet space and matching appliances. Off the kitchen is the backdoor to a huge backyard that is partially fenced. Also off the kitchen is a pass-through bedroom that goes through to the main hallway where there is a full bath, master bedroom and third bedroom. Downstairs there is a fourth bedroom, a 3/4 bath, a family room with a second fireplace and tons of storage and a laundry area. Attached garage with one stall. Pets considered. Property is located just off of 98th street, so the street is quiet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 E 98th St have any available units?
809 E 98th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 809 E 98th St have?
Some of 809 E 98th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 E 98th St currently offering any rent specials?
809 E 98th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 E 98th St pet-friendly?
No, 809 E 98th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 809 E 98th St offer parking?
Yes, 809 E 98th St offers parking.
Does 809 E 98th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 E 98th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 E 98th St have a pool?
Yes, 809 E 98th St has a pool.
Does 809 E 98th St have accessible units?
No, 809 E 98th St does not have accessible units.
Does 809 E 98th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 E 98th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 E 98th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 E 98th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Cedar Gate Apartments
8300 Old Cedar Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55425
Nicollet Court
8916 Nicollet Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55420
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South
Bloomington, MN 55425
Heritage Hills
3909 Heritage Hills Dr
Bloomington, MN 55437
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W
Bloomington, MN 55437
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St
Bloomington, MN 55425
Concord Green
9223 Nicollet Ave S
Bloomington, MN 55420

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Pet Friendly Places
Bloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University