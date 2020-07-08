809 E 98th St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Enter this spacious rambler right into a roomy living room complete with hardwood floors, fireplace and a great skylight. Continue on to a dining space and the kitchen with lots of cabinet space and matching appliances. Off the kitchen is the backdoor to a huge backyard that is partially fenced. Also off the kitchen is a pass-through bedroom that goes through to the main hallway where there is a full bath, master bedroom and third bedroom. Downstairs there is a fourth bedroom, a 3/4 bath, a family room with a second fireplace and tons of storage and a laundry area. Attached garage with one stall. Pets considered. Property is located just off of 98th street, so the street is quiet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.