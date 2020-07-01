All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

7701 Countryside Drive

7701 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7701 Countryside Drive, Bloomington, MN 55438

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available April 1st! Fantastic 4Bed/2Bath home situated on a large corner lot. Convenient West Bloomington location. The upper level houses 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, living and dining area, kitchen with custom oak cabinets and updated appliances. The lower level houses 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room, family room that walks out to the huge fenced backyard with a nice patio for outdoor enjoyment. 2 car attached garage. Cats & small-med sized dogs considered with additional $50 pet rent. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care/snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $1,950 Security deposit: $1,950 ) (One time $150 lease admin fee due at lease signing) Please book all showings online. To see video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/nLpOoqMYHD0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Countryside Drive have any available units?
7701 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 7701 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 7701 Countryside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7701 Countryside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 7701 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 7701 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Countryside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Countryside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7701 Countryside Drive has a pool.
Does 7701 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 7701 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Countryside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 Countryside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7701 Countryside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

