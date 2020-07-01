7701 Countryside Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available April 1st! Fantastic 4Bed/2Bath home situated on a large corner lot. Convenient West Bloomington location. The upper level houses 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, living and dining area, kitchen with custom oak cabinets and updated appliances. The lower level houses 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room, family room that walks out to the huge fenced backyard with a nice patio for outdoor enjoyment. 2 car attached garage. Cats & small-med sized dogs considered with additional $50 pet rent. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care/snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. (Rent: $1,950 Security deposit: $1,950 ) (One time $150 lease admin fee due at lease signing) Please book all showings online. To see video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/nLpOoqMYHD0