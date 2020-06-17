All apartments in Bloomington
Bloomington, MN
7333 Landau Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7333 Landau Drive

7333 Landau Drive · (952) 829-3830
Location

7333 Landau Drive, Bloomington, MN 55438

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7333 Landau Drive · Avail. Jun 30

$1,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - No phone calls please; submit contact form for more info. Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park. Completely updated with granite counters, newer bathroom, wood flooring, and new carpet & paint throughout. Enjoy the perfect location with easy access to parks and lakes as well as golf, shopping and an outdoor heated pool.

For more photos, virtual tours and showings: https://612rentnow.com/listing/7333-landau-drive-bloomington-mn-55438/

(RLNE5803332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 Landau Drive have any available units?
7333 Landau Drive has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7333 Landau Drive have?
Some of 7333 Landau Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 Landau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7333 Landau Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 Landau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7333 Landau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7333 Landau Drive offer parking?
No, 7333 Landau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7333 Landau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7333 Landau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 Landau Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7333 Landau Drive has a pool.
Does 7333 Landau Drive have accessible units?
No, 7333 Landau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 Landau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7333 Landau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7333 Landau Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7333 Landau Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
