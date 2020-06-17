Amenities
7333 Landau Drive Available 06/30/20 Rent2Own Only - No phone calls please; submit contact form for more info. Rent2Own or Purchase Only - Lovely 2BR townhome in a great Bloomington neighborhood walking distance to Hyland Park. Completely updated with granite counters, newer bathroom, wood flooring, and new carpet & paint throughout. Enjoy the perfect location with easy access to parks and lakes as well as golf, shopping and an outdoor heated pool.
For more photos, virtual tours and showings: https://612rentnow.com/listing/7333-landau-drive-bloomington-mn-55438/
(RLNE5803332)